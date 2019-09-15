Day in Photos

September 15, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 15, 2019 02:11PM
Pro-democracy protesters react as police fire water cannons outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
A man fishes on floating bamboo logs in the Brahamaputra river in Guwahati in the northeastern state of Assam, India.
Former first lady Grace Mugabe pays her last respects during a state funeral of her husband and Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, at the national sports stadium in Harare, Sept. 14, 2019.
Members of the Seki Ryuzan Karate club demonstrate their skills during the 30th anniversary of the club on the Benllech beach in Benllech, United Kingdom.
A Kayapo indigenous woman paints her daughter's face with a Kayapo traditional drawing in Bau village near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, Sept. 14, 2019.
Muslim shoppers take a picture of lantern decoration for Mid-Autumn Festival at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 14, 2019.
Confetti falls on revelers during 'The Last Night of the Proms' celebration in Hyde Park, London, Sept. 14, 2018.
A woman struggles to drink homemade alcohol poured from the mouth of an idol of "Swet Bhairab" during the annual Indra Jatra festival to worship Indra, Kumari and other deities and to mark the end of monsoon season in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A woman paddles on a stand-up board during sunrise in a beach in Larnaca, Cyprus.
