Day in Photos

September 16, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 16, 2019 02:47PM
A circus performer walks through a park in downtown Moscow, Russia, Sept. 15, 2019.
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil, Sept.15, 2019.
Police stand in riot gear as they face demonstrators during a protest demanding the resignation of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sept. 15, 2019.
A Palestinian girl plays with a skipping rope outside her family house at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.
Revelers celebrate as fireworks explode over the Metropolitan Cathedral, marking the start of Independence Day celebrations in Mexico City, Sept. 15, 2019.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with U.S. Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu as Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan (left) looks on at the "She The North" celebration rally for Andreescu in Mississauga, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2019.
People practice yoga at the Rio Grande at the border between Mexico and U.S, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Sept. 15, 2019.
Norway&#39;s driver Andreas Mikkelsen steers his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during the final day of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, at Gokce district in Marmaris, Turkey, Sept. 15, 2019.
The Bubbles water taxi is seen on the River Seine during a demonstration by the SeaBubbles company in Paris, France.
