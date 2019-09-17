Day in Photos

September 17, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 17, 2019 03:07PM
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
A newborn baby is carried onto the Ocean Viking humanitarian rescue ship after a rescue operation some 53 nautical miles (98 kilometers) from the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea.
People protest outside the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament, in London.
Children act out with a non-functioning camera in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sept.16, 2019.
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, Sept. 16, 2019.
A model presents a creation during the Julien Macdonald catwalk show at London Fashion Week, Sept. 16, 2019.
The 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray that was driven by Apollo 12 astronaut Alan LaVern Bean, is displayed in a glass enclosure on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. He was the fourth human to walk on the moon.
The 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray that was driven by Apollo 12 astronaut Alan LaVern Bean, is displayed in a glass enclosure on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. He was the fourth human to walk on the moon.
Young artists with painted face look out of a window before their performance at Basantapur Durbar Square on the second to last day of the 'Indra Jatra' Hindu festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 16, 2019.
A worker pulls the cart containing plastics to be recycled at a collection point in Jakarta, Indonesia.
U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York, Sept. 16, 2019.
A man takes a picture of a stranded killer whale in Mar Chiquita, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Sept. 16, 2019.
A Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train is seen derailed on the East Rail line in Hong Kong, China.
School girls listen to their teacher (not pictured) during a lecture on the Article 370, a special constitutional status for Kashmir which was scrapped by the Indian government last month, to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday at a school in Ahmedabad, India.
School girls listen to their teacher (not pictured) during a lecture on the Article 370, a special constitutional status for Kashmir which was scrapped by the Indian government last month, to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday at a school in Ahm

