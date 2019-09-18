Day in Photos

September 18, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Hindu priest blesses weapons belonging to Tripura State Rifles during the Vishwakarma Puja, or the festival of the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery, in Agartala, India.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, testifies at a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee and House Select Climate Crisis Committee joint hearing on "Voices Leading the Next Generation on the Global Climate Crisis" on Capitol Hill in Washington.
A worker stands inside a container full of plastic waste at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A laser light show plays from the top of the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort amid haze in Singapore.
An owl stands in a field after a fire in a savanna area near the neighborhood Jardim Mangueiral, 20 km from Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 17, 2019.
Residents of El Hatillo throw stones at riot police during a protest against the construction of a housing project on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sept. 17, 2019.
Migrants rescued by the Italian coastguard arrive on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbor, Malta, Sept. 17, 2019.
A tourist takes a selfie in an area forbidden to walking, overlooking the waterfalls in Gullfoss, Iceland.
A VanesSa braziliensis butterfly is pictured at the San Martin square in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Evening commuters make their way along Omotesando Avenue during a downpour in the Shibuya neighbourhood of Tokyo, Japan.
