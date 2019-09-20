Day in Photos

September 20, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 20, 2019 01:30PM
A man polishes an earthen pitcher typically used during Garba, a folk dance, inside a workshop ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India, Sept. 20, 2019.
McLaren's Lando Norris practices at the Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore, Sept. 20, 2019.
Soldiers abseil from a military helicopter over the training ground during strategic command and staff exercises Center-2019 at Donguz shooting range near Orenburg, Russia, Sept. 20, 2019.
A woman sweeps the premises of Nyatapola Temple in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Sept. 20, 2019.
An environmental activist holds a placard during a rally outside the Department of Environment and Natural Resources at suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines, Sept. 20, 2019.
Thai wildlife department officials wearing protective suits drain formaldehyde from a tank containing carcasses of tigers seized from the Tiger Temple tourist attraction, at Khao Prathap Chang Wildlife Sanctuary in Ratchaburi province, Thailand, Sept. 20, 2019.
Geese take flight in front of the Jefferson Memorial as guns are fired in a salute during an official arrival ceremony for Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison by U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, Sept. 20, 2019.
Climate protesters demonstrate in London, Sept. 20, 2019.
Farmers pile up pieces of cheese to share in proportion to their cows' milk production during the traditional "Chaesteilet" (Cheese allocation) in Justistal, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2019. 
Hot-air balloons fly up with tourists at sunrise in the Masai Mara game reserve in Kenya, Sept. 20, 2019.
