Day in Photos

September 22, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 22, 2019 01:44PM
Birds sit in their cages during the annual bird-singing competition in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat.
Birds sit in their cages during the annual bird-singing competition in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat.
Children scream during the Oktoberfest parade, at the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.
Children scream during the Oktoberfest parade, at the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.
A man cleans his boat in Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A man cleans his boat in Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Stephanie Salgado poses with her cape during the lighting of a Bat-signal commemorating Batman's 80th anniversary in Mexico City, Sept. 21, 2019.
Stephanie Salgado poses with her cape during the lighting of a Bat-signal commemorating Batman's 80th anniversary in Mexico City, Sept. 21, 2019.
Damaged cars outside the Faculty of Geology building after an earthquake in Tirana, Sept. 21, 2019.
Damaged cars outside the Faculty of Geology building after an earthquake in Tirana, Sept. 21, 2019. Albania's government and news reports say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 shook in the country's west and injured at least two people.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden works the grill during the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry, Sept. 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden works the grill during the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry, Sept. 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
People take part in a ceremony to mark the 'death' of the Pizol glacier above Mels, eastern Switzerland.
People take part in a ceremony to mark the 'death' of the Pizol glacier above Mels, eastern Switzerland. Researchers of ETH technical university in Zurich determined that more than 90 percent of Alpine glaciers will disappear by 2100.
Houthi supporters perform the traditional Baraa dance during a ceremony held to collect supplies for Houthi fighters in Sana'a, Yemen.
Houthi supporters perform the traditional Baraa dance during a ceremony held to collect supplies for Houthi fighters in Sana'a, Yemen.
Dancers perform during a concert titled "Mettle to the Top" at the green hall theatee in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 21, 2019, marking Saudi 89th National Day celebrations.
Dancers perform during a concert titled "Mettle to the Top" at the green hall theatee in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 21, 2019, marking Saudi 89th National Day celebrations.
Couples attend a mass wedding at the city's municipal government building in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China.
Couples attend a mass wedding at the city's municipal government building in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China.

Related Stories

A man polishes an earthen pitcher typically used during Garba, a folk dance, inside a workshop ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India, Sept. 20, 2019.
Day in Photos

September 20, 2019

Models present a creations during the Max Mara Spring-Summer 2020 collection, in Milan fashion week, in Italy.
Day in Photos

September 19, 2019

A laser light show plays from the top of the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort amid haze in Singapore.
Day in Photos

September 18, 2019

Children act out with a non-functioning camera in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sept.16, 2019.
Day in Photos

September 17, 2019