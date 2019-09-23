Day in Photos

September 23, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 23, 2019 02:59PM
Children play on a cell phone at a market in New Delhi, India.
Children play on a cell phone at a market in New Delhi, India.
Israeli troops fire tear gas canisters at Palestinians from Birzeit University during demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails at checkpoint Beit El near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Israeli troops fire tear gas canisters at Palestinians from Birzeit University during demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails at checkpoint Beit El near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere holds a gun in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 23, 2019.
People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere holds a gun in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sept. 23, 2019.
This aerial photo shows the image of a Chinese map and a national flag formed by dried chili peppers during the harvest season in Zhangye in China's northwestern Gansu province.
This aerial photo shows the image of a Chinese map and a national flag formed by dried chili peppers during the harvest season in Zhangye in China's northwestern Gansu province.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dance during a visit to the "Justice desk", an NGO in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, as they begin their tour of the region.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dance during a visit to the "Justice desk", an NGO in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, as they begin their tour of the region.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the Climate Summit in the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the Climate Summit in the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York.
School papers lie on the ground as people gather at the site of the Precious Talent Top School building after it collapsed in Nairobi, Kenya, killing at least seven children.
School papers lie on the ground as people gather at the site of the Precious Talent Top School building after it collapsed in Nairobi, Kenya, killing at least seven children.
French elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" performs during the 8th Athens Flying Week aviation event over Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece, Sept. 22, 2019.
French elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" performs during the 8th Athens Flying Week aviation event over Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece, Sept. 22, 2019.
A performer takes part in the 20th National Contest of Living Statues in Buenos Aires, Sept. 22, 2019.
A performer takes part in the 20th National Contest of Living Statues in Buenos Aires, Sept. 22, 2019.
Jodie Comer reacts as she wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Killing Eve" during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, Sept. 22, 2019.
Jodie Comer reacts as she wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Killing Eve" during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, Sept. 22, 2019.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, outstanding comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Fleabag," poses in the press room at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday,…
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, outstanding comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Fleabag," poses in the press room at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday,…
Floodwaters surround the houses by the River Ganges in Prayagraj, India, Sept. 23, 2019.
Floodwaters surround the houses by the River Ganges in Prayagraj, India, Sept. 23, 2019.
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones and Georgia's Beka Gorgadze and Vasil Lobzhanidze jump for the ball during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Wales and Georgia at the City of Toyota Stadium in Toyota.
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones and Georgia's Beka Gorgadze and Vasil Lobzhanidze jump for the ball during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Wales and Georgia at the City of Toyota Stadium in Toyota.
Egret birds take a flight as others rest on the top of mangrove trees during sunset at Kajhu beach, in Aceh province, Indonesia.
Egret birds take a flight as others rest on the top of mangrove trees during sunset at Kajhu beach, in Aceh province, Indonesia.

Related Stories

Children scream during the Oktoberfest parade, at the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.
Day in Photos

September 22, 2019

A man polishes an earthen pitcher typically used during Garba, a folk dance, inside a workshop ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India, Sept. 20, 2019.
Day in Photos

September 20, 2019

Models present a creations during the Max Mara Spring-Summer 2020 collection, in Milan fashion week, in Italy.
Day in Photos

September 19, 2019

A laser light show plays from the top of the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort amid haze in Singapore.
Day in Photos

September 18, 2019