Day in Photos

September 24, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 24, 2019 03:26PM
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse students protesting a new law that they said has crippled the country's anti-corruption agency, during a clash outside parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A Palestinian farmer picks dates from a palm tree during harvest in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Participants walk maintaining a human tower or "Castellers" during the Saint Merce celebrations in San Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain.
Supporters of a regime change in Iran rally outside United Nations headquarters on the first day of the general debate at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
A man walks in heavy rain in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Migrants are seen onboard the Ocean Viking rescue ship in the Sicilian port of Messina, Italy.
Breeders hold Chinese flags and panda cubs born in 2019 during an event marking the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province.
Thousands attired in Zulu traditional regalia gathered to commemorate King Shaka's Day Celebration near the grave of the great Zulu King Shaka at Kwadukuza, some 98 kilometres north of Durban, South Africa.
Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark competes to win the men under 23 individual time trial event, at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships in Harrogate, England.
British passengers board an Airbus A380 airliner to transport Thomas Cook customers at Dalaman Airport in Dalaman, Turkey. Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe.
A woman fetches water from a well in Warren Park suburb, Harare, Zimbabwe.
