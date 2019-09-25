Day in Photos

September 25, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 25, 2019 02:27PM
This photo provided by NASA astronaut Christina Koch shows the launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket, as seen from the International Space Station.
Page four of five from a White House-released rough transcript of President Donald Trump's July 25, 2019, telephone conversation with Ukraine's newly elected president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is surrounded by reporters as she arrives to meet with her caucus at the Capitol in Washington, after declaring she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding her son Archie, meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.
Residents walk alongside a damaged portion of a road caused by a powerful earthquake in Jatlan near Mirpur, in northeast Pakistan. The 5.8 magnitude tremor struck Pakistan-held Kashmir and elsewhere, killing 25 people and injuring 700.
Chinese troops take part in marching drills ahead of an Oct. 1 military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at a camp on the outskirts of Beijing.
Firefighters from Bolivia's army patrol an area where wildfires have destroyed hectares of forest at Rancho Grande village in Robore, Sept. 24, 2019.
Participants perform during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, in preparations for the upcoming Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India.
A child holds a newly-hatched baby sea turtle born at a protective nesting site set-up as part of the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center's conservation programme, at a beach near Mikhmoret north of Tel Aviv.
Members of the South Korean Taekwondo demonstration team perform during a visit by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov at Kukkiwon, the headquarters and academy of World Taekwondo, in Seoul, South Korea.
