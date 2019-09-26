Day in Photos

September 26, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 26, 2019 01:51PM
A frog is pictured on the leaf of a lotus after the rain at a pond in Lalitpur, Nepal, Sept. 26, 2019.
Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Elephants Without Borders founder Mike Chase are welcomed at a tree planting event with local schoolchildren, at the Chobe Tree Reserve, in Botswana, Sept. 26, 2019.
The Russian fishing trawler Bukhta Naezdnik burns in the harbor of Tromso, Norway, Sept. 26, 2019.
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, right, testifies before a hearing of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in Washington, Sept. 26, 2019.
A model poses during a presentation of creations by Indian designer Manish Arora during a women's fashion show at the Salon Des Miroirs, Passage Jouffroy, in Paris, Sept. 26, 2019.
Animal right activists wearing pig masks stage a memorial rally for those slaughtered due to African swine fever in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2019.
A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 26, 2019.
Winston Bartlett, 9, poses for a photograph with a giant Scruff-a-luvs toy at Hamleys store, ahead of announcing their top-ten Christmas toys, in London, Britain, Sept. 26, 2019.
An artisan applies finishing touches to a decorative ceiling of a pandal or a temporary platform during preparations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, Sept. 26, 2019.
A heart-shaped Chinese flag installation ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China is seen on a street in Shanghai, China, Sept. 26, 2019.
