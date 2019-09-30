Day in Photos

September 30, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 30, 2019 03:28PM
Actor Renee Zellweger poses as she arrives for the European premiere of "Judy" at the Curzon Mayfair in London, Britain, Sept. 30, 2019.
Riot police officers react as they guard during a riot following protests near Indonesian Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 30, 2019.
A Buddhist monk walks under the umbrellas on display over Cheonggye stream during a campaign to raise money to help underprivileged children in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2019.
A crab sits at the shore of a catchment lake near Bochum, western Germany, after heavy rainfall in the night, Sept. 30, 2019.
Workers wrap plastic film around the Bank of China building to protect it from vandalism, in Hong Kong, China.
Women walk past the reclining Buddha statue as they visit the Nanzo-in temple in Sasaguri, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sept. 30, 2019. The statue is 41 meters long, 11 meters high, and weighs nearly 300 tons.
Workers clean a red carpet before a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Tiananmen Square, marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China, Sept. 30, 2019.
An artisan works on a clay idol of the Hindu Goddess Durga in preparation for the forthcoming Hindu festival Durga Puja in Amritsar, Sept. 30, 2019.
A Chinese tourist drives an E-scooter over the square in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 30, 2019.
French President Emmanuel Macron stands in front of the coffin of former French president Jacques Chirac during a military tribute at the Invalides (Hotel des Invalides) in Paris, Sept. 30, 2019.
