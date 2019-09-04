Day in Photos

September 4, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 04, 2019 03:33PM
Tyler Wickline walks toward his friend after an unsuccessful surf due to extremely high tides and winds caused by Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida.
An aerial view of devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, Sept. 3, 2019, in this still image from video obtained via social media.
A dunk artist performs during halftime at the FIBA World Cup basketball match between South Korea and Nigeria in Wuhan, China.
Deputies argue before a session to present the general policy of the appointed Prime Minister Fritz William Michel
at the Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sept. 3, 2019.
An aerial view shows damage at the Freeport airport after hurricane Dorian hit the Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas.
A Pomeranian dog sits in a rolling pet carrier in Hong Kong, China.
Children play on a boat docked on the garbage-filled shore of Baseco Beach in Tondo, Manila, Philippines.
A sunflower with missing seeds depicting a smile is seen in a field near the small Bavarian village of Groebenzell, southern Germany.
People attend an event to celebrate 90 years of Italian premium sports car maker Ferrari racing team at Milan's Duomo square in Milan, Italy.
Muslim children play outside a mosque in North Penajam Paser regency, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia.
