Day in Photos

September 5, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An aerial view of damage from Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian lashed the Carolinas with driving rain and fierce winds after devastating the Bahamas and killing at least 20 people.
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a projected track of Hurricane Dorian map that appears to have been extended to Florida and parts of Alabama during a meeting on the hurricane in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 4, 2019.
Pope Francis attends a meeting with clergy at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception in Maputo, Mozambique.
Britain's Princess Charlotte, left, with her brother Prince George and their parents, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London.
Displaced Haitian nationals take refuge on the grounds of the government complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbor, Bahamas, Sept. 4, 2019.
Vegetable vendors assemble at a floating market on Dal Lake during restrictions in Srinagar, India-controlled Kashmir.
The Keikyu express train sits derailed after its collision with a truck in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. The commuter train and a truck loaded with boxes of citrus collided at a rail crossing near Tokyo, injuring dozens of people, authorities said.
A worker fumigates a residential area to prevent the spread of the dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Muslim Shi'ite women attend a mourning ceremony five days ahead of Ashoura, at the Sadat Akhavi Mosque in Tehran, Iran.
An Icelandic horse is surrounded by starlings as it grazes at a meadow in Wehrheim Germany.
A group of hikers climbs to the top of Mount Fuji, Japan, just before sunrise as clouds hang below the summit.

