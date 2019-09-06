Day in Photos

September 6, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 06, 2019 01:15PM
Kashmiris run for cover as Indian security forces (not pictured) fire tear gas shells during clashes, after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Sept. 6, 2019.
Banners, dedicated to the memory of women killed by their current or former partner and against violence toward women, are seen in an artist squat in Paris, Sept. 6, 2019.
Novice Buddhist monks react as they ride a pendulum swing at a local fair in Dharmsala, India, Sept. 6, 2019.
Former member of The Beatles Paul McCartney signs copies of his book "Hey Grandude!" at a launch event in London, Britain, Sept. 6, 2019.
A pilgrim prays at the feet of a shrine to the Virgin Mary in Harissa, near Beirut, Lebanon, Lebanon, Sept. 6, 2019.
The Frecce Tricolori Italian Air Force aerobatic team performs during the Airpower 19 airplane show in Zeltweg, Styria, Austria, Sept. 6, 2019.
A protester holds a banner during a demonstration in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, China, Sept. 6, 2019.
Bearers carry a barrel of beer ahead of a mass celebrating Saint-Arnould, patron saint of brewers, at Saint Gudula Cathedral in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 6, 2019.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sept. 6, 2019.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown around Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen in Scotland, Sept. 6, 2019.
Sunflowers stand on a field in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 6, 2019.
