Day in Photos

September 8, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 08, 2019 02:03PM
Plastic waste is seen choking Sukaraja beach in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia.
Pope Francis arrives with the popemobile to celebrate a mass in Antananarivo, Madagascar.
A member of SOS Mediterranee's Search and Rescue team monitors the horizon at dawn with binoculars for potential boats in distress from aboard the Ocean Viking in international waters north of Libya.
An artist performs on Tverskaya street during celebrations marking the 872nd anniversary of the city of Moscow, Sept. 7, 2019, in Moscow, Russia.
Shi'ite Muslims perform with fire during commemorations for Ashura in Najaf, Iraq, Sept. 7, 2019.
Bianca Andreescu of Canada, reacts after defeating Serena Williams of the United States, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.
A competitor takes part in the throwing the hammer event during the annual Braemar Gathering in Braemar, central Scotland, Sept. 7, 2019.
Children play a game of Kabaddi on water logged grounds in Kolkata, India.
The purse of cast member Jennifer Lopez is seen as she arrives for the gala presentation of Hustlers at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 7, 2019.
Teams of horses and mules are used to harvest barley on a field near Colfax, Washington, during an annual demonstration by members of the Palouse Empire Threshing Bee Association, a group dedicated to preserving the way land was farmed decades ago.
