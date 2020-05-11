Middle East

19 Iranian Sailors Killed, 15 Wounded in Gulf of Oman Accident

By VOA News
Updated May 11, 2020 05:28 AM
An Iranian navy boat tries to stop the fire on an oil tanker after it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019.
Nineteen Iranian sailors were killed and 15 were wounded in a friendly fire accident. 

Iranian state television said the incident took place “in the perimeter of Iran’s southern Bandar-e Jask port on the Gulf of Oman during Iranian Navy drills on Sunday,”  

The frigate Jamaran fired a missile that hit the Konarak, a support vessel.   

"The vessel was hit after moving a practice target to its destination and not creating enough distance between itself and the target," state television said. 

Iran’s Navy regularly holds exercises in the area.  

