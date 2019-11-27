Middle East

3 Iraqi Protesters Killed Amid Night of Violence in South

By Associated Press
November 27, 2019 05:36 AM
Anti-government protesters take cover during clashes with security forces on Rasheed Street, Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Nov. 26,…
Anti-government protesters take cover during clashes with security forces on Rasheed Street, Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

BAGHDAD - Iraqi officials said Wednesday that three protesters were killed and 35 wounded by security forces in southern Iraq after the previous day's sit-ins and road closures, raising the death toll to six people.

Two of the anti-government protesters were killed when security forces fired live ammunition to disperse crowds in the holy city of Karbala late Tuesday, security and medical officials said. One protester died of wounds suffered when a tear gas canister struck him in clashes earlier in the day. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Demonstrations had raged in Baghdad and across the mostly Shiite southern Iraq. The protesters accuse the Shiite-led government of being hopelessly corrupt and complain of poor public services and high unemployment. At least 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded since Iraq's protests started Oct. 1, in what has become the largest grassroots protest movement in Iraq's modern history.

Three simultaneous explosions rocked Baghdad late Tuesday, killing five people and wounding more than a dozen, Iraqi officials said, in the first apparent coordinated attack since anti-government protests erupted. The bombings took place far from Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the epicenter of weeks of anti-government protests that have posed the biggest security challenge to Iraq since the defeat of the Islamic State group.

Roads between Karbala and Baghdad were blocked by protesters Wednesday. Demonstrators have burned tires and cut access to main roads in several southern provinces in recent days.

In the southern city of Basra, protesters continued to cut roads to the main Gulf commodities port in Umm Qasr, reducing trade activity by 50%, according to port officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

Protesters in Baghdad are occupying part of three key bridges - Jumhuriya, Ahrar and Sinak - in a standoff with security forces.

Related Stories

Iraq protest
Middle East
At Least 13 Killed in Southern Iraq Protests
Anti-government rallies have been erupting all across the oil-rich south since October as demonstrators continue to demand an end to corruption and improved services
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/24/2019 - 07:47
Anti-government protesters stage a sit-in on a bridge leading to the Green Zone government areas, during ongoing protests in…
Middle East
In Iraq Protests, at Least 2 Killed and 38 Wounded
The protests are an eruption of public anger against a ruling elite seen as enriching itself off the state and serving foreign powers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 05:17
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage