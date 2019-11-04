Middle East

3 Iraqi Protesters Killed in Iran Consulate Attack

By VOA News
November 4, 2019 07:29 AM
Protesters set fire to close a street in Sadr City during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Nov. 4…
Protesters set fire to close a street in Sadr City during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 4, 2019.

Iraqi officials said Monday security forces shot dead three protesters in Iraq's holy city of Karbala overnight after a group tried to scale the walls of the Iranian consulate.

Protesters gathered at the site late Sunday and chanted, "Iran out, Karbala remains free."

Before the shootings, officials said protesters also threw objects over the walls and tried to set fires at the consulate site.

More than 250 people have been killed since protests in Iraq began last month.

Iraqi demonstrators take part at ongoing anti-government protests at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Nov. 2, 2019.

Tens of thousands of anti-government demonstrators have gathered in recent days in Baghdad's Tahrir Square and across southern Iraq, shutting down markets, factories, schools and universities in protest of the political system in place since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi called for the shuttered places to be reopened, contending that the threat to oil facilities and closure of roads had cost Iraq "millions" of dollars and contributed to consumer price increases in the country.

"It's time for life to return to normal," the Iraqi leader said.

Thousands of students have skipped classes to join the protests, blaming the country's leaders for rampant corruption, high unemployment and poor public services. Syndicates of engineers, doctors and lawyers have all backed the protests.

The protesters on Sunday blocked roads around the main protest site in Baghdad with burning tires and barbed wire. At one roadblock, the demonstrators unfurled a banner saying, "Roads closed by order of the people."

Since early October, security forces have fired military-grade tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition at the protesters.

The government has proposed a string of reforms, including more jobs and social welfare plans, along with early elections once a new voting law is adopted.

But the protesters have continued to challenge the government.

The protests are leaderless, without an organizational structure, and they are not unified.  However, they have drawn a wide swath of the population from across the country’s sectarian and ethnic divides.

A move in Iraq’s parliament to approve a bill to cancel privileges and bonuses for senior politicians, including the president, prime minister and Cabinet ministers, has done little to calm the marchers.

Related Stories

Protesters hit a poster showing Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi with shoes during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 3, 2019.
Middle East
Iraqi Protesters Attack Iran Consulate in Karbala
Security forces fired in the air to disperse the protesters who threw stones and burned tires around the building on a street corner in Karbala south of Baghdad
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/03/2019 - 17:51
Iraqi demonstrators take part at ongoing anti-government protests at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq November 2, 2019. REUTERS…
Middle East
Dozens Reportedly Wounded as Iraqi Security Forces Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Near Basra
Security forces have been trying to reopen Iraq's main seaport of Umm Qasr, after protesters blocked roads around the port
Default Author Profile
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 11/02/2019 - 17:33
Anti-government protesters stand on barriers set up by Iraqi security forces, Baghdad
Middle East
Anti-government Protests Escalate in Iraq
Tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square and across southern Iraq in recent days, calling for the overhaul of the political system established after the 2003 US-led invasion
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/03/2019 - 05:39
An Iraqi demonstrator caries bottles of soda used to neutralise tear gas during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq…
Middle East
Tens of Thousands of Iraqis Turn Out for Largest Day of Protests
Demonstrators take to the streets of Baghdad despite crackdown by security forces
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/01/2019 - 17:27
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq