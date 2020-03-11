Middle East

3 Troops Killed in Rocket Attack on Coalition Base in Iraq

By Jeff Seldin
March 11, 2020 07:57 PM
A handout picture received from the US embassy in Iraq on December 31, 2019, shows American soldiers taking position around the…
A picture received from the U.S. embassy in Iraq on Dec. 31, 2019, shows U.S. soldiers taking position in Baghdad. Two American servicemembers were killed March 11, 2020, by a rocket attack on Camp Taji, north of the capital.

WASHINGTON - Two Americans and a coalition servicemember are dead, and a dozen more wounded, after a barrage of rockets slammed into a military base north of Baghdad.

According to U.S. and Iraqi officials, the attack was carried out by militants operating a modified truck to launch rockets at Camp Taji.

A U.S. official told VOA the truck managed to fire about 30 rockets, 18 of which hit the base.

U.S. Central Command spokesman, Capt. Bill Urban confirmed to VOA that two U.S. servicemembers, along with another member of the U.S.-led coalition, were killed.

Media reports said the third servicemember was from Britain.

Twelve more people, including both U.S. and coalition troops and a contractor were injured.

U.S. military officials said it was too early to assign blame for the attack and that the investigation was still ongoing.

Iraqi military officials were the first to share word of the rocket attack, tweeting that only ten rockets had hit Camp Taji while sharing photos of the abandoned truck, which was found nearby.

The early report also said no one had been killed or injured.

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have periodically shelled bases housing U.S. troops.

One such attack by the Kataib Hezbollah militia this past December killed a U.S. contractor at a base near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.  The U.S. responded with a series of retaliatory strikes.

Several reports from Syrian state media and social media accounts claimed airstrikes late Wednesday hit a series of targets in Syria, near the border with Iraq, possibly targeting Iranian-backed militias.  
 

Related Stories

Baghdad, Iraq map
USA
2 US Service Members Killed in Iraq
Service members were killed 'while advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north central Iraq,' says Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 11:53
U.S. Soldiers stand near the site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad…
Middle East
Saudi Foreign Minister Doesn’t Want US Troops to Leave Iraq
Saudi foreign minister warns a US pullout could make region less safe
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 13:30
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, German soldiers assigned to Surface Air and…
USA
US Waiting on Iraq to Approve New Missile Defenses
Iraqi government approval is all that stands in the way of the Pentagon sending Patriot missile defense batteries to defend against Iranian missiles
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 18:37
Jeff Seldin
Written By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage