Middle East

Algerian Court Convicts Two Ex-Prime Ministers of Corruption

By Associated Press
December 10, 2019 07:50 AM
Police forces guard the courthouse in Algiers, Tuesday, Jan.10, 2019. Two former prime ministers of Algeria were convicted and…
Police forces guard the courthouse in Algiers, Jan.10, 2019. Two former prime ministers of Algeria were convicted and sentenced to prison Tuesday for corruption-related charges in a landmark trial.

ALGIERS, ALGERIA - Two former prime ministers of Algeria were convicted and sentenced to prison Tuesday for corruption-related charges in a landmark trial, unleashing cheers of joy from pro-democracy activists who want an overhaul of the gas-rich country's political system.
                   
The verdict came amid high political tensions just two days before a controversial presidential election to replace President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, pushed out of office in April after 20 years in power.
                   
Protesters gathered outside and inside the courthouse in Algiers Tuesday to hear the verdict against Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, some shouting “Gang of gangsters!” and many waving or wearing Algerian flags. Police surrounded the courthouse.
                   
Ouyahia was sentenced to 15 years in prison and $16,000 in fines. Sellal was sentenced to 12 years in prison and $8,000 in fines. The men, who deny wrongdoing, have 10 days to appeal.
                   
Both served under Bouteflika. Protesters rose up against Bouteflika earlier this year in part because of anger at corruption.
                   
Four other former government ministers and businessmen were also convicted in the case, which focused on a car manufacturing corruption scandal, allegedly involving huge bribes, inflated invoices and dodgy loans. Bouteflika's former campaign manager was acquitted.
                   
Unusually, the trial was televised, as authorities sought to show the public that they are taking protesters' concerns about corruption, transparency and accountability seriously.
                   
Thursday's presidential election loomed over the trial. Algerian authorities are hoping the trial will help convince the public that they are serious about reforming themselves and persuade people to go out and vote.
                   
Algeria's peaceful, 9-month-old protest movement dismisses the election as a sham because it's organized by the existing power structure. Protesters want a whole new political system instead.
                   
“It's a historic trial,” law professor Rachid Lerari told The Associated Press. “Future leaders will think twice before using public money” for private gain.

Related Stories

People watch the trial of former Algerian Prime Ministers Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, in a cafe of Algiers, Wednesday,…
Africa
Algeria: 2 Ex-Ministers Face Groundbreaking Corruption Trial
Two former Algerian prime ministers are on trial facing corruption charges
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 18:00
An Algerian demonstrator holds a placard that reads "no vote" during a protest against the government and the upcoming…
Africa
Eggs, Protests, Apathy Greet Algeria’s Presidential Campaign
Algerians pushed out their former president and want new faces; they got familiar ones and they aren’t happy about it
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/01/2019 - 05:55
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage