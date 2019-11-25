Middle East

Arab League Condemns US Reversal on Israeli Settlements

By Associated Press
November 25, 2019 12:26 PM
FILE - Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, speaks during a joint press conference with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, at the end of the Arab Summit, in Tunis, Tunisia, March 31, 2019.
FILE - Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, speaks during a joint press conference with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, at the end of the Arab Summit, in Tunis, Tunisia, March 31, 2019.

CAIRO, EGYPT - Arab League foreign ministers have denounced the Trump administration's announcement that it no longer considers Israeli settlements to be a violation of international law.

In an emergency meeting convened Monday, a week after the U.S. announcement, Secretary General Ahmed-Aboul Gheit called the decision “unfairly biased and unacceptable.” He says the U.S. has forfeited its role as a neutral arbiter between Israel and the Palestinians.

The U.S. policy change, which sparked international condemnation, was the latest in a series of moves by the White House in which it sided with Israel's right-wing government against the Palestinians on key issues in the decades-old conflict.

While publicly declaring support for the Palestinians, some Arab states like Saudi Arabia have quietly forged closer ties with Israel based on a shared rivalry with Iran.

 

