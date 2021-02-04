Belgian Court Sentences Iranian Diplomat to 20 Years for Bomb Plot 

A court in Belgium has convicted an Iranian diplomat for plotting a thwarted bomb attack against an Iranian opposition group in France in 2018.

The court on Thursday sentenced Assadollah Assadi to 20 years in prison.

Belgian prosecutors said the Vienna-based Assadi and others planned to bomb a rally of the Paris-based National Council Resistance of Iran.

The court sentenced three other people Thursday to prison terms of 15 to 18 years.

Assadi, who was arrested during a trip to Germany, refused to testify at his trial last year, claiming he had diplomatic immunity.

The trial was the first time a European Union country adjudicated a terrorism case involving an Iranian official since Iran’s 1979 revolution.