Middle East

Belgian Court Sentences Iranian Diplomat to 20 Years for Bomb Plot 

By VOA News
February 04, 2021 07:11 AM
Police officers stand guard before a trial of Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, charged in Belgium with planning to bomb a…
FILE - Police officers stand guard before a trial of Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi at the entrance to the court building in Antwerp, Belgium, Nov. 27, 2020.

A court in Belgium has convicted an Iranian diplomat for plotting a thwarted bomb attack against an Iranian opposition group in France in 2018. 

The court on Thursday sentenced Assadollah Assadi to 20 years in prison. 

Belgian prosecutors said the Vienna-based Assadi and others planned to bomb a rally of the Paris-based National Council Resistance of Iran. 

The court sentenced three other people Thursday to prison terms of 15 to 18 years. 

Assadi, who was arrested during a trip to Germany, refused to testify at his trial last year, claiming he had diplomatic immunity. 

The trial was the first time a European Union country adjudicated a terrorism case involving an Iranian official since Iran’s 1979 revolution. 

More Coverage