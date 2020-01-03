Calls For Restraint, Retaliation After US Kills Iran's Top General

Reaction to the U.S. killing of the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force in an airstrike in Iraq at Baghdad's airport has elicited calls for both restraint and retaliation.

Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the killing of General Qassem Soleimani "an act of state terrorism and violation of Iraq's sovereignty."

The U.S. Defense Department defended the killing of Soleimani because he "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region." The general was a key military strategist for Iran.

"Soleimani's martyrdom will make Iran more decisive to resist America's expansionism and to defend our Islamic values," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a statement. "With no doubt, Iran and other freedom-seeking countries in the region will take his revenge."

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the strike was conducted "without the consultation" of Congress and risked "provoking further dangerous escalation of violence." She said "America - and the world - cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return."

Britain's foreign minister, Dominic Raab, has called on all parties to de-escalate.

A spokesman for the Palestinian group Hamas said the general's death "opens the doors of the region to all possibilities, except calm & stability." Bassem Naim said the "USA bears the responsibility for that."

A Chinese government spokesman said that China "opposed the use of forces in the international relations." He added, "We urge all the relevant parties, especially the U.S., to exercise restraint and prevent the escalation of the tensions."

U.S. SenatorJim Risch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Twitter that "today justice was done," adding, "As I have previously warned the Iranian government, they should not mistake our reasonable restraint in response to their previous attacks as weakness."

"This is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region," said former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic Party candidate for president. U.S. President Donald Trump, Biden said, "just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinder box, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond."

Moshen Rezaei, the former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, said "we will take vigorous revenge on America."