Middle East

Death Toll in Tunisia Bombings Rises to 2; IS Claims Role

By Associated Press
July 4, 2019 10:54 AM
Tunisian police officers stand guard after police shot at a man wanted for terrorism in Al Intilaka, near Tunis, Tunisia Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Police shot at a man wanted for terrorism during a confrontation late Tuesday in Tunisia's capital and…
FILE - Tunisian police officers stand guard after police shot at a man wanted for terrorism in Al Intilaka, near Tunis, Tunisia, July 2, 2019.

TUNIS, TUNISIA - A passerby wounded in a Tunisian suicide bombing has died of injuries, bringing the death toll to two in an attack that rattled the country at the height of tourist season.
 
Interior Ministry spokesman Sofiane Zaag announced the death on Radio Mosaique on Thursday. A police officer was also killed in the June 27 attack in the capital Tunis. Several were wounded, and one remains hospitalized.
 
The man considered the orchestrator of the attack was killed when his explosive belt detonated during a standoff with police Tuesday.
 
The Islamic State group said through its Aamaq news agency that the slain suspect was one of its fighters, and claimed responsibility for the bombings.
 
The attack targeted security services in Tunisia, which is struggling to stabilize its young democracy.

 

 

Related Stories

People are prevented to enter a security area after an explosion in Tunis, Thursday June 27, 2019.
Africa
Two Bombings Rock Tunisian Capital Amid Political Turmoil
Top presidential aid denies that the president has died and wishes him a speedy recovery
Default Author Profile
By Edward Yeranian
June 27, 2019
Police officers secure the site of a suicide bombing attack in downtown Tunis, Tunisia, June 27, 2019.
Africa
Twin Suicide Attacks Targeting Security Forces Strike Tunisia's Capital
At least one person is reportedly dead, eight others injured
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 27, 2019
FILE - This photo provided by the Tunisian presidency shows the Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi during a meeting in Monastir, eaqtern Tunisia Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Africa
Tunisia President in 'Critical Condition'; Attacks Rock Capital
Tunisia's 92-year-old president has been taken to a military hospital after falling seriously ill
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
June 27, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press