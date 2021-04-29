Middle East

Dozens Die in Israel in Stampede at Sage's Grave

By Reuters
April 29, 2021 10:39 PM
Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer celebrations at Mt. Meron in…
Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer celebrations at Mount Meron in northern Israel, April 30, 2021.

JERUSALEM - Dozens of people were killed in a crush at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, medics said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "heavy disaster."

Media reports initially said a section of stadium seating had collapsed at the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron in the Galilee. But officials later said it appeared that the casualties had been asphyxiated or trampled in a stampede.

Map of Mount Meron Israel
Mount Meron Israel

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered at the tomb of the second-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance.

It is thought to be one of the largest gatherings of people — certainly in Israel and perhaps farther afield — since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said 103 people had been injured, including dozens fatally. Channel 12 TV put the number of dead at 38. Police shut down the site and ordered revelers to be evacuated by bus.

The tomb is considered to be one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world and it is an annual pilgrimage site.

Videos posted on social media showed chaotic scenes as ultra-Orthodox men clambered through gaps in sheets of torn corrugated iron to escape the crush, as police and paramedics tried to reach the wounded.

Bodies lay on stretchers in a corridor, completely covered in foil blankets.

On Twitter, Netanyahu called it a "heavy disaster" and added: "We are all praying for the wellbeing of the casualties."

The gathering had been held in defiance of health officials who had worries that crowding could pose a COVID-19 risk.

Private bonfires at Mount Meron were banned last year because of coronavirus restrictions, but lockdown measures were eased this year amid Israel's rapid COVID-19 vaccination program that has seen more than 50% of the population fully vaccinated.

Police said Thursday that they had arrested two people for disrupting officers' efforts to keep order at the site.

Related Stories

Palestinians parade a burning tire as they shout slogans during a rally in Gaza City, April 24, 2021.
Middle East
Rights Group Accuses Israel of Acts That Amount to Crimes Against Humanity
Human Rights Watch says Israel has persecuted Palestinians and committed apartheid against them
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/27/2021 - 11:00 AM
Palestinians celebrate outside Damascus Gate after barriers that were put up by Israeli police are removed, allowing them to access the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City, April 25, 2021.
Middle East
Palestinians Cheer as Israeli Barriers Come Down After Jerusalem Clashes
Israeli move allows Palestinians access to a square that became the focus of violent nightly Ramadan confrontations
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 04/25/2021 - 07:32 PM
A Palestinian protester is detained during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues,…
Middle East
Israeli Police Arrest Dozens in Night of Chaos in Jerusalem 
Residents brace for possible further unrest as police tighten security and US Embassy urges calm
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/23/2021 - 09:33 PM
A picture taken on March 8, 2014 show a partial view of the Dimona nuclear power plant in the southern Israeli Negev desert…
Middle East
Israel Says It Struck Targets in Syria After Missile Attack 
Missile launched from Syria struck southern Israel early Thursday, setting off air raid sirens near the country's top-secret nuclear reactor
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 09:39 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage