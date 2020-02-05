Middle East

Dubai Airport Remains World's No. 1 for International Travel

By Associated Press
February 05, 2020 09:23 AM
FILE - An Emirates airline passenger jet taxis on the tarmac at Dubai International airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
FILE - An Emirates airline passenger jet taxis on the tarmac at Dubai International airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Dubai International Airport said on Wednesday that it maintained its title as the world's busiest for international travel, despite closing one of its runways for repairs last year and the ongoing grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.
    
The airport, home to long-haul carrier Emirates, saw 86.4 million passengers in 2019, 6 million more than second-place Heathrow Airport in London. That's down 3% from 2018, which saw 89.1 million passengers at the massive airport.
    
The airport blamed the weaker numbers in part on a 45-day closure of its southern runway, the bankruptcy of India's Jet Airways and the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max. Government-owned Emirates' low-cost sister carrier, FlyDubai, had been flying a number of the Maxs in its fleet.
    
It's the sixth year for Dubai International Airport to hold the crown as the world's busiest for international travel. The world's busiest airport overall is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Related Stories

In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 photo, a team from Korea, on the right, competes with UAE Falcons during the First Global…
Middle East
Dubai Displays Tech Reputation With Global Robotics Contest
Dubai hosts world's largest-ever international robotics contest, seeking to bolster image as forward-looking metropolis
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/01/2019 - 11:22
In this Oct. 8, 2019 photo, an employee of the Dubai Expo 2020 visits the Al Wasl Dome at the under construction site of the…
Middle East
Dubai Bets Billions That Expo 2020 Won't be A Desert Mirage
Dubai spends billions building a new city in its vast desert for Expo 2020, but can it boost the city-state's sagging economy?
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 08:06
People visit planes during the opening day of the Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. The…
Economy & Business
Dubai Airshow Opens as Big Gulf Airlines Slow Down Purchases
The airshow, which runs until Thursday, draws major commercial and military firms from around the world, as well as smaller manufacturers competing for business in the Middle East
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/17/2019 - 08:05
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage