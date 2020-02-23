Middle East

Earthquake Kills at Least 9 in Iran Turkey Border Region

By VOA News
February 23, 2020
A man carries a wounded boy to an ambulance after an earthquake hit villages in Baskale town in Van province, Turkey, at the border with Iran, Feb. 23, 2020.
At least nine people died and 37 were injured on Sunday in Turkey when a magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck the border region with Iran, authorities said.

Tehran University's Seismological Center officials said the quake was centered on the Iranian city of Khoy and had a depth of six kilometers.

Turkey earthquake locator map (Credit: USGS)

People in the eastern Turkish district of Baskale, about 10 kilometers from Iran, were hit the hardest by the quake.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said during a news conference in Ankara that three children and four adults were killed in Baskule, and five injured people were taken to a hospital.

The Turkish broadcaster NTV showed images of collapsed houses in several snow-covered villages in the Turkish province of Van and residents helping soldiers digging through the rubble to find survivors.

Houses are reduced to rubble after an earthquake hit villages in Baskale in Van province, Turkey, at the border with Iran, Feb. 23, 2020.

According to the Turkish presidency, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with his interior minister to talk about the situation.

Turkish officials said schools in several villages were destroyed and about 25 ambulances, one rescue helicopter and teams of medics made their way to the quake-hit region.

The Iranian official news agency (IRNA) estimated the earthquake also damaged buildings and other homes in about 43 villages in the mountainous Qotour area.

Reports said the region is known for its powerful earthquakes.

 

