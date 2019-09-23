Middle East

Egypt: Lawyers Say Police Rounded Hundreds Over Protests

By Associated Press
September 23, 2019 08:32 AM
A protester carries a sign that reads "Don't be afraid ..say .. Sissi must leave" while protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans, Egypt, Sept. 21, 2019.
A protester carries a sign that reads "Don't be afraid ..say .. Sissi must leave" while protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans, Egypt, Sept. 21, 2019.

CAIRO, EGYPT. - Egyptian rights lawyers say security forces have rounded up hundreds of people following small but rare anti-government protests.

The protests broke out in several Egyptian cities including the capital, Cairo, over the weekend, calling for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to step down.
 
All protests were quickly broken up by police. But they marked a startling eruption of street unrest, which has been almost completely silenced the past years by draconian measures imposed under el-Sissi.
 

Lawyers Malek Adly and Khaled el-Masry said Monday security forces had arrested at least 400 people in Cairo and elsewhere across the country.
 
El-Masry says prosecutors have questioned at least 220 people, over claims that they took part in activities of an outlawed group, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood group, and disseminating false news.

 

Related Stories

Protesters chant slogans against the regime in Cairo, Egypt, early Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Middle East
Dozens Arrested in Egypt After Rare Anti-Sissi Protests
At least 74 were arrested overnight, a security source told AFP, with plain clothed police patrolling sidestreets of downtown Cairo
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 09/21/2019 - 07:23
Protesters chant slogans against the regime in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 21, 2019.
Middle East
Egypt Warns Media to Take Care in Coverage Amid Protests
The government effectively banned all public protests in 2013 shortly after el-Sissi led the military’s overthrow of the country's first freely elected civilian president in modern history
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/22/2019 - 15:04
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq