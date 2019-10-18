Fighting Continues in Syria

Despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire agreement, fighting continued Friday in northeast Syria.

Loud bangs and gunfire could be heard, and smoke could be seen rising over the town of Ceylanpinar, a day after Turkey and the U.S. agreed to a five-day cease-fire in Turkey's offensive against Kurdish fighters. Turkey considers the Kurds to be terrorists.

The deal has the Kurdish fighters leaving part of Syria along the Turkish border in an arrangement that strengthens Turkey's position in the conflict.

Turkish troops and Turkish-backed Syrian fighters launched their offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria a week ago, after U.S. President Donald Trump suddenly announced a withdrawal of troops from the area.