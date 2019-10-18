Middle East

Fighting Continues in Syria

By VOA News
October 18, 2019 07:08 AM
Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters on an armoured personnel carrier drive to cross the border into Syria, in Akcakale,…
Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters on an armored personnel carrier drive to cross the border into Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Oct. 18, 2019.

Despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire agreement, fighting continued Friday in northeast Syria.

Loud bangs and gunfire could be heard, and smoke could be seen rising over the town of Ceylanpinar, a day after Turkey and the U.S. agreed to a five-day cease-fire in Turkey's offensive against Kurdish fighters.  Turkey considers the Kurds to be terrorists.

The deal has the Kurdish fighters leaving part of Syria along the Turkish border in an arrangement that strengthens Turkey's position in the conflict.

Turkish troops and Turkish-backed Syrian fighters launched their offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria a week ago, after U.S. President Donald Trump suddenly announced a withdrawal of  troops from the area.

 

Related Stories

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters return from the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad as they are pictured in Akcakale in…
Middle East
Turkey Agrees to Halt in Offensive on Kurdish Fighters in Northern Syria
120-hour halt in conflict occurs day after Trump dismissed importance of outcome of fighting to United States
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 11:36
A woman shouts “Get out!” on the main street of the al-Hol Camp in Syria on Oct. 17, 2019 (VOA/Yan Boechat)
Middle East
Inside al-Hol: How IS Rules Came to the Camp
Officials say since conflict began, camp, which houses 71,000 people, has become out of control
Default Author Profile
By Heather Murdock
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 20:38
Displaced Iraqi men from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the Iraqi town of Sinjar, are seen at the Khanki camp on the…
Extremism Watch
Hundreds of Yazidis Displaced Amid Turkey's Incursion in Northeast Syria   
Yazidi activists in the region tell VOA that at least eight villages belonging to the religious minority have been deserted because of intense fighting that broke out last week
Default Author Profile
By Nisan Ahmado
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 22:02
Military vehicles transporting Syrian regime troops and rolled up mattresses are stationed on the outskirts of the northern…
USA
Syrian Forces Enter Key Border Town, Blocking Turkish Plans
Russia is offering to mediate a resolution in northern Syria, further asserting Moscow's role as a regional force ahead of a mission by US Vice President Mike Pence to press Turkey for a cease-fire
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 19:35
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq