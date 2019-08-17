Middle East

Fire at Saudi Oil Field Yemen Rebels Claimed Attacking

By Associated Press
August 17, 2019 08:44 AM
FILE - An industrial plant strips natural gas from freshly pumped crude oil is seen at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field at Shaybah in Saudi Arabia's Rub al-Khali desert.
FILE - An industrial plant strips natural gas from freshly pumped crude oil is seen at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field at Shaybah in Saudi Arabia's Rub al-Khali desert.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Saudi state TV says a fire has been controlled at a massive oil and gas field after a drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

State TV said the fire struck the Shaybah oil field, which produces some 1 million barrels of crude oil a day.
 

Aramco and Saudi officials did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.
 
The oil field at Shaybah is in the Arabian Peninsula's Empty Quarter, a sea of sand where temperatures routinely hit 50 degrees Celsius (122 degree Fahrenheit).
 
The site is also just a few kilometers (miles) from the border of the United Arab Emirates and some 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) from rebel-held territory in Yemen, demonstrating the range of the Houthis' drones.

 

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 30, 2019. Picture taken May 30, 2019.
Middle East
UAE Crown Prince Meets with Saudi King, Mohammed Bin Salman to Discuss Yemen
Yemen's southern separatists say they will cooperate with Saudi Arabia after taking control of Aden
Default Author Profile
By Edward Yeranian
August 12, 2019
FILE PHOTO: Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces shout slogans as they patrol a road during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman/File Photo
Middle East
Saudi-led Coalition Moves Against Separatists in Yemen
A fracturing of the alliance could further stall any work toward peace and might deteriorate into a ‘civil war within a civil war’ 
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 11, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press