Middle East

Former Egyptian President Morsi's Son Dies of Heart Attack

September 5, 2019 09:56 AM
FILE - Abdullah Morsi, the youngest son of Egypt's former President Mohamed Morsi, sits in front of a framed image of his father that was printed on a flag during the 2013 Rabaah al-Adawiya sit-in, at his home in Cairo, Egypt.
FILE - Abdullah Morsi, the youngest son of Egypt's former President Mohamed Morsi, sits in front of a framed image of his father that was printed on a flag during the 2013 Rabaah al-Adawiya sit-in, at his home in Cairo, Egypt.

CAIRO - Physicians say the youngest son of the late former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has died of a heart attack.

They say 25-year-old Abdullah Morsi was driving his car with a friend in Cairo when he suddenly felt weak. He died shortly after arriving in hospital on Wednesday evening.
 

The doctors spoke on condition of anonymity to talk to reporters.
 
Abdullah was sentenced to a year in prison in 2014 for drug possession. In 2018, he was detained briefly for spreading false news and belonging to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
 
His father, U.S.-educated engineer Mohamed Morsi, was Egypt's first democratically elected civilian head of state in Egypt's modern history.

Morsi, who collapsed and died in a Cairo court in June, was toppled by the military, led by then defense minister Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in July 2013. Sissi is currently ruling Egypt.
 

 

