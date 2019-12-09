Middle East

Four Rockets Hit Military Base Near Baghdad Airport

By Associated Press
December 09, 2019 08:22 AM
Iraqi security forces and members of Saraya Salam (Peace Brigades) militia search people heading to Tahrir Square where ongoing…
Iraqi security forces search people heading to Tahrir Square where ongoing anti-government protests are taking place in Baghdad, Dec. 8, 2019.

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - Four Katyusha rockets hit a military base near Baghdad International Airport early on Monday, wounding at least six soldiers, Iraqi security officials said. It was the latest incident in a series of rocket attacks in recent weeks.
                   
Iraqi security forces discovered a rocket launcher and some defused rockets nearby after searching the area following the the attack, a statement from Iraqi security forces said.
                   
According to the security officials, the area targeted by the rockets is frequented by military advisers from the U.S.-led coalition. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
                   
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
                   
Last Tuesday, five rockets landed inside the Ain al-Asad airbase, a sprawling complex in the western Anbar desert that hosts U.S. forces, without causing any casualties and little damage.
                   
On at least two occasions last month in Baghdad, rockets landed in areas around the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government, causing no casualties or damages.
                   
And near the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, a barrage of Katyusha rockets targeted an Iraqi air base that houses American troops in early November. No members of the U.S.-led coalition were hurt.
                   
Some hard-line Iraqi militias loyal to Iran have recently threatened to carry out attacks against Americans in the country. The U.S. maintains about 5,000 troops in Iraq.
                   
American forces withdrew from Iraq in 2011 but returned in 2014 at the invitation of the government to help battle the Islamic State group after it seized vast areas in the north and west of the country, including Mosul, Iraq's second largest city. The U.S.-led coalition provided crucial air support as Iraqi forces regrouped and drove IS out in a costly three-year campaign.

 

Related Stories

Iraqi men grieve at the scene of a deadly suicide car bomb at a commercial area in Karada, Baghdad, July 4, 2016.
Middle East
Islamic State Claims Baghdad Attack, Iraq's Deadliest Since 2007
The death toll from Sunday's suicide truck bombing in the Iraqi capitol of Baghdad continues to rise as more bodies are recovered from the rubble. Iraqi officials said Monday at least 151 have died in one of the deadliest attacks in Baghdad since the American invasion of 2003. At least 200 people were injured and officials say that number may continue to grow as rescuers dig through ash and rubble using shovels and their hands. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi…
Default Author Profile
By Chris Hannas
Mon, 07/04/2016 - 00:15
Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Moqtada al-Sadr delivers the Eid al-Fitr sermon during the Muslim holiday's morning prayer at the Grand Mosque of Kufa near the central shrine city of Najaf, June 5, 2019.
Middle East
Drone Hits Iraq Cleric's Home as Tensions Rise After Baghdad Attack
The developments marked a worrying turn for the anti-government protests rocking Iraq since October, the country's largest and deadliest grassroots movement in decades
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 12/07/2019 - 12:42
Anti-government protesters gather on Rasheed Street during clashes with security forces in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 29, 2019.
Middle East
US Imposes Sanctions on Iraqi Militia Leaders Linked to Iran
US accuses militia leaders of violently suppressing protests
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 19:20
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage