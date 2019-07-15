Middle East

France: Franco-Iranian Academic Arrested in Iran, Allegedly for Spying

By VOA News
July 15, 2019 10:48 AM
Students stands in front of the entrance of the Institut d'etudes Politiques, with French and European flags at half staff above, Wednesday, April 4, 2012. Richard Descoings, director of the I institute, was found dead in a New York City hotel room,…
FILE- Students stands in front of the entrance of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques, April 4, 2012.

A Franco-Iranian academic has been arrested in Iran and denied access to consular staff, the French Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Fariba Adelkhah, an anthropologist at the French university Sciences Po, was arrested for allegedly spying , according to Iranian media outlets. Separately, the Reuters news agency reports she was arrested in June.

"The French authorities in this difficult context have taken steps with Iranian authorities to get information from them on her situation and the conditions of her arrest and asked for consular access as is foreseen in these circumstances, necessary precursor for her quick release," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.

"No satisfactory response has been given to these requests. France calls on the Iranian authorities to bring to light Mrs. Adelkhah's situation and reiterates its requests, in particular the authorization of consular access without delay," she also said.

Iranian officials have not confirmed the charges.

The arrest comes as many European nations seek to de-escalate tensions, following the United States' withdrawal from a 2015 international Iran nuclear deal.

 

 

 

