Middle East

Germany Hosts Summit on Peace, Politics in Libya

By VOA News
Updated January 19, 2020 01:03 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, greets United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres during arrivals for a…
Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, greets United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres during arrivals for a conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Jan. 19, 2020.

BERLIN -

Leaders from 12 countries are meeting in Germany Sunday in hopes of laying a foundation for a lasting cease-fire between Libya's rival governments.

German chancellor Angela Merkel invited the world leaders as well as representatives from the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union, and the Arab League to the summit Sunday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a group photo at a conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Jan. 19, 2020.

Libya's two main rival leaders — ex-general Khalifa Haftar and Fayez Sarraj  —were also present.

Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who support Haftar and Sarraj respectively, spoke before the summit on Sunday, with Erdogan calling for Haftar to abandon his "hostile attitude."

Turkey and Russia helped broker a fragile cease-fire in Libya which took effect last week, but both sides have accused the other of breaking it.

One of the hopes of the summit is to curb continued foreign interference in the conflict.

"At the Libya conference, we must see above all that the arms embargo is once again complied with — it has been agreed in principle at U.N. level but unfortunately not kept to," Merkel said ahead of the summit.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also attending the summit. Prior to the start of the summit, he "emphasized the need for a lasting ceasefire, a return to a U.N.-facilitated political process, and the end of all foreign intervention in Libya," spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

Rival governments led by Haftar and Sarraj have been battling for control of Libya in the years since the 2011 ouster and killing of the country's longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi. Haftar’s forces seized the key Mediterranean port city of Sirte earlier this month, but the fight for the capital, Tripoli, has been stalled since April with hundreds of thousands of civilians caught in the middle.

Over 280 civilians and roughly 2,000 fighters have been killed and hundreds of thousands of Libyans displaced since the beginning of the offensive.

Related Stories

A policeman secures a street close to the Chancellery, the host of the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany, January 18, 2020. …
Middle East
Berlin to Host Libya Conference Sunday
Summit aims to boost UN efforts to reconcile rival Libyan leaders
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Sat, 01/18/2020 - 22:04
Ghassan Salame, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya speaks…
Europe
Libya Oil Exports Blocked, Raising Stakes for Berlin Peace Summit 
Move to cripple country's main income source was protest against Turkey's decision to send troops to shore up head of Tripoli's UN-recognized government
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 01/18/2020 - 20:23
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party's legislators, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020…
Europe
Erdogan Calls on Europe to Back Turkey's Moves in Libya
Turkish leader makes remarks in column published on Politico website Saturday, a day ahead of a Berlin summit aimed at stabilizing the country
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/18/2020 - 15:56
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage