Governments Worldwide Urge US, Iran to Ease Tensions

By VOA News
Updated January 08, 2019 05:54 AM
Governments are urging the United States and Iran to take steps to de-escalate tensions after a series of attacks on each other's interests in Iraq.

"The current crisis deeply affects not only the region, but all of us, and the use of weapons must stop now to give space to dialogue," said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.  "We all are called upon to do everything possible to rekindle talks and there cannot be enough of that.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday condemned Iran's missile attack on two Iraqi air bases that house U.S. and coalition forces, including British troops.

"We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation," Raab said.

He added that a war in the region would only help Islamic State, the militant group at the center of the coalition's mission in Iraq.

In China, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the parties involved should exercise restraint, and that China urges dialogue and other peaceful steps to protect peace and stability in the region.

Japan's Chief Cabinet spokesman Yoshihide Suga expressed concern about the situation in the Middle East, and called for all nations involved to exert whatever diplomatic effort they can to improve relations.

United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted it is essential for the region to pull back from what he called "current and troubling tensions."

"De-escalation is both wise & necessary. A political path towards stability must follow," Gargash wrote.

