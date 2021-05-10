Hamas Fires Rockets into Jerusalem After Clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israel Strikes Gaza

Hamas militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem on Monday, setting off air raid sirens in the city, after hundreds of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police outside the Al-Aqsa mosque.

The Islamic militant group fired the rockets minutes after a 6 p.m. deadline it had set had passed. The group had given Israel an ultimatum to pull out its security forces from the Al-Aqsa mosque, as well as with another Jerusalem flashpoint.

Jerusalem Violence Leads to Hamas Rockets on Israel; Nine Palestinians Dead in Gaza Raid There were no immediate reports of casualties from the rocket fire in Israel, but local media reported that a house in the Jerusalem hills had been damaged, in the most serious outbreak of hostilities with Hamas in months

The Israeli army said an initial burst of seven rockets was fired from the Gaza Strip. One of the rockets was intercepted by Israel's defense system. In total, Israeli media reports said more than 30 rockets were fired. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

People take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets, amid Israeli-Palestinian tension, near the wall surrounding Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021.

The rockets caused sirens to go off across Jerusalem, along with warnings over loudspeakers in Hebrew and English.

A spokesman for Hamas' military wing, Abu Obeida, said the rocket attack was a response to what he called Israeli "crimes and aggression" in Jerusalem.

Earlier, witnesses say Israeli security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades into the Al-Aqsa mosque, while worshippers threw stones and other projectiles at the Israeli forces. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said more than 300 Palestinians were injured, including 228 who were taken to nearby hospitals.

Palestinians disperse as a stun grenade fired by Israeli security forces explodes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the United States is closely monitoring the situation in Israel and said the Biden administration has serious concerns about the escalating violence.

To avoid the clashes, Israeli organizers of a march to celebrate the Jewish state's 1967 capture of east Jerusalem altered its parade route to bypass the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.

Israelis nationalists wave national flags during a Jerusalem Day march, in Jerusalem, Monday, May 10, 2021.

Monday's violence is the latest after weeks of mounting tensions and confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli troops in the city, sparked in part by Israeli plans to carry out evictions of Palestinian families in a neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

Dozens of Palestinians were wounded in violent confrontations with police in Jerusalem from Saturday night into Sunday, when Muslims marked Laylat al-Qadr, or the "night of destiny," the holiest period of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The skirmishes occurred at the gates of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City, a site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, considered the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam.

FILE - Palestinians react as Israeli police fire a stun grenade during clashes at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 9, 2021.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that authorities "will not allow any extremists to destabilize the calm," after several days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israel police outside the Old City of Jerusalem.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said last week he "held [Israel] responsible for the dangerous developments and sinful attacks taking place in the holy city" and called on the United Nations Security Council to hold an urgent session on the issue.

The U.N. Security Council held a private meeting Monday on the rising tensions. Nine of the council’s 15 members called for the session. U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland briefed them on the situation.

Diplomats said council members were discussing issuing a statement, which would require consensus of all 15 members.

“Our view is that the Security Council should urgently speak out, and we hope that it will be able to do so today,” said Ireland’s U.N. Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason. “We need to see an immediate de-escalation and an end to violence.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson said he is following developments with “deep concern,” and is worried they could trigger “yet another dangerous escalation leading to further violence and loss of lives.”

The United Nations has also strongly condemned Hamas’ launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel and called on Israel to halt the evictions of Palestinians in east Jerusalem.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke Sunday to his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, “to express the United States’ serious concerns about the situation in Jerusalem” as well as concerns about the potential evictions of Palestinian families. Sullivan said the U.S. is committed to Israel’s security and to peace and stability in the Middle East, according to a White House statement.

Israel considers all of Jerusalem as its unified capital. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of a future state.