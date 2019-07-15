Hamas Rebuffs Leader's Call for Worldwide Attacks on Jews

GAZA CITY - The militant Hamas group is distancing itself from a leader who called for the slaughter of Jews worldwide.



In a statement Monday, the Islamic movement said recent remarks by Fathi Hammad, a member of its politburo, ``don't represent the movement's official positions.''

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, said Hammad's remarks conflicted with its amended charter that restricted Hamas's conflict to the Israeli occupation, ``not the Jews or their religion,'' according to the rare statement.

Speaking to demonstrators in Gaza on Friday, Hammad called for attacks on ``every Jew on the globe.''

The United States and European Union list Hamas as a terrorist organization.



The group's original 1988 charter called for ``struggle against the Jews.'' But in 2017, Hamas issued a new version without mentioning the Jewish people, saying their struggle was against Israel.