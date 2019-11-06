Middle East

Head of UN Palestinian Agency Suspended Amid Probe

By Agence France-Presse
November 6, 2019 12:04 PM
Pierre Krahenbuhl, Head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), attends a ceremony to mark the return to school at one of the UNRWA schools at a Palestinian refugee camp Al-Wehdat, Amman, Jordan, Sept. 2, 2018.
Pierre Krahenbuhl, Head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), attends a ceremony to mark the return to school at one of the UNRWA schools at a Palestinian refugee camp Al-Wehdat, Amman, Jordan, Sept. 2, 2018.

JERUSALEM - The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has been placed on administrative leave as an internal probe into alleged mismanagement at the organisation proceeds, the United Nations said Wednesday.

Pierre Krahenbuhl, commissioner general of the agency known as UNRWA, will be replaced on an interim basis by the agency's acting deputy chief Christian Saunders, his agency said.

The agency said findings in the probe so far "revealed management issues which relate specifically to the commissioner general."

A separate statement from UN headquarters said Secretary General Antonio Guterres had decided to place Krahenbuhl on administrative leave for now.

It said preliminary findings revealed no "fraud or misappropriation of operational funds by the commissioner-general. There are, however, managerial issues that need to be addressed."

UNRWA Commissioner General Pierre Krahenbuhl, is seen during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 10, 2018.
UNRWA: Palestinian Schools, Health Centers at Risk if Funding Gap Not Plugged
A U.N. agency that supports Palestinian refugees said schools and health centers are at risk if it is unable to plug a $185 million funding gap needed to keep operating until the end of the year, the agency's head said on Monday."Currently we have money in the bank ... will last I presume somewhere into ... mid October," said Pierre Krahenbuhl, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in New York, where world leaders are attending the annual U.N.

An internal ethics report has alleged mismanagement and abuses of authority at the highest levels of the agency, which has also faced a financial crisis after US funding cuts.

UN investigators have been probing the allegations in the confidential report, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.

The report describes "credible and corroborated" allegations of serious ethical abuses, including ones involving Krahenbuhl, a Swiss national.

It says the allegations include senior management engaging in "sexual misconduct, nepotism, retaliation, discrimination and other abuses of authority, for personal gain, to suppress legitimate dissent, and to otherwise achieve their personal objectives."

Krahenbuhl himself was alleged to have been romantically involved with a colleague appointed in 2015 to a newly created role of senior adviser after an "extreme fast-track" process, the report says.

That enabled her to join him on international business class flights, the report alleges.

UNRWA came under heavy financial constraints after the United States suspended and later cut all funding for it in 2018.

US President Donald Trump's administration, along with Israel, accuses UNRWA of perpetuating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The agency disputes that and says the services it provides would otherwise not be available to Palestinians.

Following Wednesday's announcement, Israel called the organisation's operational model "unsustainable".

"The international community needs to find a new model that will provide humanitarian assistance to those who truly need it, and must remove from the agenda the futile idea of the return of the refugees," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

A number of other countries suspended their contributions pending the outcome of the probe into alleged mismanagement.

UNRWA was set up in the years after more than 700,000 Palestinians were expelled or fled their lands during the 1948 war surrounding the creation of Israel.

It provides schooling and medical services to millions of impoverished refugees in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria as well as the Palestinian territories.

It employs around 30,000 people, mostly Palestinians, and its UN mandate is set to be debated later this year.

A European diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity said he was "grateful for all (Krahenbuhl) did to stabilise the organisation during a difficult time, but stepping aside now is the correct decision."

Related Stories

Palestinian children look out of their homes at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, Sept. 3, 2018.
Middle East
UNRWA Seeking More Funds From Gulf, Europe After US Cuts
A U.N. agency that supports Palestinian refugees will target additional funding from Gulf states and European partners as it seeks to make up a $200 million shortfall caused by a U.S. aid cutoff, the agency's head said on Monday. "We face an unprecedented financial crisis," said Pierre Krahenbuhl, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), in Cairo to try to drum up support at an Arab League meeting on Tuesday. …
FILE - A refugee waits for a medical check in the UNWRA health center at the Asker refugee camp, near Balatah, east of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, Sept. 1, 2018.
Middle East
US Funding Cuts Leave UNRWA in Deep Financial Hole
UNRWA, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, says it has been able to reduce, but not eliminate a $446 million budget deficit caused by a sharp cut in funding from Washington.  It says the shortfall could impact the services the agency provides to millions of Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.  UNRWA reports it has been able to raise $238 million in additional funding from contributors such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the European Union, and Canada.  This…
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:45
Palestinians receive food aid at a U.N. warehouse in the Shati refugee camp, Gaza City, Jan. 14, 2018.
00:02:49
Middle East
UNRWA Launches $500M Fundraising Bid After US Cuts
Effort to raise money for Palestinian refugees comes after US announced it will commit $60 million instead of its traditional $350 million to the relief agency
Default Author Profile
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 01/23/2018 - 12:18
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq