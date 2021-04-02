Middle East

Iran Rejects Meeting With US at Vienna Nuclear Deal Talks

April 02, 2021 09:57 AM
FILE - Iran's Abbas Araqchi talks to journalists in a hotel in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 19, 2015.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Iran on Friday rejected any meeting with the United States in Vienna, where it is taking part next week in a session with the remaining participants in its 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian Foreign Ministry website reported.
 
"The United States will not attend any meeting in which Iran is present, including the meeting of the joint commission (of the nuclear accord), and that is certain," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by the website.
 

