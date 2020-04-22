Middle East

Iran Says It Put Military Satellite Into Orbit

By VOA News
April 22, 2020 04:08 AM
In this image taken from video an Iranian rocket carrying a satellite is launched from Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan…
In this image taken from video an Iranian rocket carrying a satellite is launched from Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan province, some 230 kilometers (145 miles) southeast of Iran’s capital, Tehran, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Wednesday it successfully launched the country’s first military satellite into orbit. 

The was no immediate independent confirmation of the launch, which followed several failed attempts. 

The Guard said it launched the two-stage Noor satellite from the country’s central desert. 

The United States has raised objections to Iran’s satellite program, alleging it is being used to develop ballistic missiles that could one day carry nuclear warheads. 

Iran has rejected the allegations and said its nuclear program was only for civilian purposes. 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage