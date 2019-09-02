Middle East

Iran Says Test Malfunction Caused Rocket Explosion

By Associated Press
September 2, 2019 09:18 AM
FILE - In this frame grab from a video on Iranian state TV, a rocket carrying a Payam satellite is launched at Imam Khomeini Space Center, a facility under the control of the country's Defense Ministry, in Semnan province, Iran, Jan. 15, 2019.
TEHRAN, IRAN - Iran is for the first time acknowledging that a rocket explosion took place at its Imam Khomeini Space Center, with an official saying a technical malfunction caused the blast.
 
Government spokesman Ali Rabiei made the statement on Monday in comments broadcast by Iranian state television.
 
He said the explosion caused no fatalities and also that officials had found no sign that sabotage was involved in the explosion.
 
Satellite photos showed a rocket on a launch pad at the space center had exploded Thursday. The space center is located about 240 kilometers, or 150 miles, southeast of the capital, Tehran.
 
President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted a surveillance photo likely taken of the site by an American spy satellite. He wrote that the U.S. had nothing to do with the blast.

