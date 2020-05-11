Middle East

Iranian Sailor Killed in Gulf of Oman Incident

By VOA News
May 11, 2020 03:12 AM
An Iranian navy boat tries to stop the fire on an oil tanker after it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019.
One sailor was killed and several other people were wounded in a naval incident in the Gulf of Oman Sunday.  

The incident took place aboard the Konarak, a support ship, according to FARS, the semi-official news agency.  

Iran’s navy regularly holds exercises in the area.  

The Associated Press is reporting the fatality happened when a missile was fired during a naval training exercise and the Konarak “remained too close to a target.”  

ISNA, Iran’s Student News Agency, says the cause of the incident is under investigation.  

