Iranian Sailor Killed in Gulf of Oman Incident

One sailor was killed and several other people were wounded in a naval incident in the Gulf of Oman Sunday.

The incident took place aboard the Konarak, a support ship, according to FARS, the semi-official news agency.

Iran’s navy regularly holds exercises in the area.

The Associated Press is reporting the fatality happened when a missile was fired during a naval training exercise and the Konarak “remained too close to a target.”

ISNA, Iran’s Student News Agency, says the cause of the incident is under investigation.