Iraq Forces Fire on Anti-Government Protesters in Bagdad

By Associated Press
October 4, 2019 04:26 AM
Demonstrators gather at a protest during a curfew, two days after the nationwide anti-government protests turned violent, in Baghdad, Oct. 3, 2019.

BAGHDAD - Iraqi security forces opened fired on anti-government protesters gathering in Baghdad Friday for a fourth day of demonstrations against unemployment, poor public services and corruption.

The security forces fired directly at the protesters, not in the air, an AFP correspondent said.

No casualties have been reported.

Earlier, Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi during a televised address to the nation called on protesters to go home, saying their “legitimate demands” had been heard.

Abdul-Mahdi sad that the security measures, including the temporary curfew imposed were “difficult choices” but they were needed like “bitter medicine” that had to be swallowed.

At least 31 people have been killed in protests since Tuesday and hundreds of others have been wounded. The demonstrations have spread in Baghdad and in areas south of the capital.

Demonstrators run at a protest during a curfew, three days after the nationwide anti-government protests turned violent, in Baghdad, Oct. 4, 2019.

Six people were killed during anti-government protests Thursday.

Police and medical officials said the protesters were shot to death in Nasiriyah, a city south of the capital of Baghdad.

Iraqi security forces used tear gas and fired live bullets Thursday to disperse protesters in Baghdad.

In addition, authorities have deployed water cannons and rubber bullets to try to break up the crowds.

A police officer and hundreds more have been injured since the protests began.

There were widespread reports of internet outages Thursday.

The protests are the first major challenge to Abdul-Mahdi, who formed his government a year ago.

The government blamed the violence on “groups of riot inciters” and said security forces worked to protect the safety of peaceful protesters.

Iraq’s parliament has ordered a probe into the violence.

Many Iraqi citizens blame politicians and government officials for the corruption that has prevented the country from rebounding from years of sectarian violence and the battle to defeat Islamic State militants who at one point controlled large areas in the northern and western part of the country.

At his weekly Cabinet meeting earlier this week, the prime minister released a statement promising jobs for graduates. He also ordered the oil ministry and other government agencies to apply a 50 percent quota for local workers in future contracts with foreign countries.

Anti-government protesters take over an armored vehicle before they burn it during a demonstration in Baghdad, Thursday,…
AP Explains: Iraq Unrest Comes at Critical Time in Region
The pressure has been building since the battle against the Islamic State ended, leaving large parts of Iraq in ruins and tens of thousands of people homeless
By Associated Press
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 01:46
An anti-government protester flashes the victory sign during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 3, 2019.
Iraq's Violent Protests Raise Fears About Country's Future
Youth protest unemployment, lack of basic services
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 19:22
Men carry an injured demonstrator during a nationwide anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 3, 2019.
Security Forces Shoot at Iraqi Protesters on Third Day of Demonstrations
Demonstrators appear to flout curfew imposed by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to try and keep crowds from congregating near Baghdad's 'Green Zone,' where many government officials reside
By Edward Yeranian
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 12:53
Anti-government protesters set fires and block a street during a violent rally in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 3, 2019.
Death Toll Rises, Hundreds Hurt in Iraq Anti-Government Protests
Six people were killed in violence Thursday, raising the number of dead to at least 27 since rallies started Tuesday, authorities say
By VOA News
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 05:20
Associated Press

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq