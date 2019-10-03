Iraqi Authorities Respond to Protests With Curfew, Live Rounds 

Iraqi security forces used tear gas and fired live bullets to disperse protesters on the third day of anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi announced a curfew Thursday seeking to control the protests in the capital city and elsewhere in the country.

Since the protests began Tuesday, clashes with security forces have left at least nine 19 dead with the Associated Press reporting 10 protesters killed overnight. Hundreds more have been injured. In addition to live rounds and tear gas, authorities have deployed water cannons and rubber bullets to try to break up the crowds.

Demonstrators are unhappy about poor government services and corruption.

There were widespread reports of internet outages Thursday.

Demonstrators set ablaze the Hikma movement building during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Najaf, Iraq, Oct. 2, 2019.

The protests are the first major challenge to Abdul-Mahdi, who formed his government a year ago.

The government blamed the violence on “groups of riot inciters” and said security forces worked to protect the safety of peaceful protesters.

Iraq’s parliament has ordered a probe into the violence.

Many Iraqi citizens blame politicians and government officials for the corruption that has prevented the country from rebounding from years of sectarian violence and the battle to defeat Islamic State militants who at one point controlled large areas in the northern and western part of the country.

At his weekly Cabinet meeting, the Iraqi prime minister released a statement promising jobs for graduates. He also ordered the oil ministry and other government agencies to apply a 50 percent quota for local workers in future contracts with foreign countries.