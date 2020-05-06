Middle East

Iraqi Parliament Approves PM Mustafa Kadhemi's New Cabinet

By AFP
May 06, 2020 08:58 PM
Iraq parliament convenes to vote on new government in Baghdad
The Iraq parliament convenes to vote on new government in Baghdad on May 6, 2020.

BAGHDAD - Iraqi premier Mustafa Kadhemi formally took office early Thursday after parliament approved a Cabinet lineup subject to a slew of 11th-hour changes to appease political parties.

A total of 255 of parliament's 329 members took part in the vote, which was scheduled to take place at 9:00 p.m. local time but began well after midnight to accommodate the edits.

They approved 15 ministers out of a prospective 22-seat Cabinet, with seven ministries -- including the key oil and foreign affairs positions -- still empty.

The government is tasked with holding early elections, navigating an economic crisis brought on by oil price crashes and coping with the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Related Stories

FILE - A convoy of Iraqi forces is seen moving through the Samarra desert, on the border between Anbar and Salahuddin provinces, Iraq, March 9, 2016.
Middle East
IS Militants Kill 10 Iraqi Militiamen in Most Lethal Attack in Months
 Assault fuels concerns of Islamic State group's resurgence in Iraq as authorities try to address a political and economic crisis, as well as contain the spread of the coronavirus
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 05/02/2020 - 10:01
FILE PHOTO: Workers check the valves at the Taq Taq oil field in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 16, 2014. Picture…
Extremism Watch
Oil Prices, Budget Dispute in Iraq Could Undermine Anti-IS Efforts
Tensions between the Iraqi government and the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government in the north over oil have escalated, prompting officials to call on the international community for mediation
Default Author Profile
By Namo Abdulla
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 20:14
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
Middle East
US Renews Waiver for Iraq to Import Iranian Electricity, Shortens Time
Renewal this time is for a shorter period of 30 days, adding that Washington would be reassessing whether to renew again once a 'credible government' is formed in Iraq
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 16:37
Checkpoints stop drivers without explicit permission to be on the roads, in Erbil, Iraq, April 7, 2020. (Halan Akoiy/VOA)
Middle East
Coronavirus Is 'Break, Not Defeat', Iraqi Activists Say
Pandemic magnifies problems that sparked the largest protest movement in modern Iraqi history
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 15:02
AFP logo
By
AFP

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage