Iraqi Protesters Storm US Embassy Compound in Baghdad's Heavily Fortified Green Zone

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the perimeter of the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, setting fire to one of its gates with some reportedly entering the building. Most of those involved in the attack appear to belong to pro-Iranian Shi'ite parties, which are upset about a U.S. airstrike on a pro-Iranian Kataeb Hezbollah militia base in the Iraqi border town of al-Qaim, which killed at least 25 people.



The mob of angry attackers Tuesday used crowbars and street signs to smash the steel doors of the U.S. Embassy, after breaching the perimeter of the compound and setting fire to at least one of the security posts.



Several thousand pro-Iranian Shi'ite demonstrators chanted "Allahu Akbar," and "the U.S. is the great Satan," as they planted yellow Hezbollah militia flags and threw stones and other debris at the U.S. Embassy compound.



One leader of the pro-Iranian Shi'ite militia groups spearheading the demonstration, Khais al-Khozali of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, claimed that the United States is responsible for most of Iraq's woes.

He says that this is the embassy of plotting, spying and all projects aimed at destroying Iraq. It is the nerve center of such activities.

Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces gather outside the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government and the U.S. embassy, in Baghdad, Iraq, Dec. 31, 2019.

Iraqi media reported that government security forces did not intervene to stop protesters from breaching either the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the U.S. Embassy is located, or the embassy compound, itself.



Iraqi Interior Minister Yassine al-Yasseri, who was present outside the embassy, told journalists that caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has warned that U.S. airstrikes against Shi'ite militiamen would have serious consequences.



Amateur video showed Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim trying to urge demonstrators to pull back from the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy compound, as he was surrounded by Shi'ite militiamen.

U.S. President Donald Trump blames Iran for the breach of the U.S. Embassy compound and demanded in a tweet Tuesday that Iraq protect the embassy.



Arab media reported that Iraqi security forces were present in central parts of Baghdad, but there was no indication that any forces were being deployed to protect the embassy.



A number of U.S. security personnel were reported on the roof of the embassy building. Earlier reports indicated that U.S. diplomatic staff had been evacuated from the building and that the U.S. ambassador was on leave for the holidays.

Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV, which opposes Iran and pro-Iranian Shi'ite militias in Iraq, reported that a crowd of protesters in Baghdad's nearby Tahrir Square, told journalists that they "have nothing to do with the (Shi'ite militia) protesters who attacked the U.S. Embassy."



Protesters burn property in front of the U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq, Dec. 31, 2019.

Anti-government protests which forced the government to resign began on Oct. 1.



Ma'an Jabbouri, a former Iraqi Defense Ministry official, told reporters that "you can't compare between the millions of protesters who have turned out in all of Iraq's major cities to protest government corruption... and the militiamen with ties to those in power that are attacking the U.S. Embassy. If the Iraqi government had full sovereignty over the country," he insisted, "this (attack) would not be happening."



U.S. warplanes attacked a Shi'ite Kataeb Hezollah base near the Iraqi-Syrian border several days ago after a U.S. contractor was killed, and several others wounded last week, when fighters reportedly from the same militia, fired rockets on the K-2 military base in Kirkuk.



Pro-Iranian Shi'ite militia forces have also fired rockets or attacked U.S. forces at other Iraqi bases in recent months, including Balad, Taji, Ain al-Assad and Baghdad Airport, as well as the U.S. Embassy.