Middle East

Israel Advances Plans for More Than 2,300 Settlement Homes: NGO

By AFP
August 6, 2019 10:50 AM
Palestinian protesters holding Palestinian flags react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah August 7, 2015.
Palestinian protesters holding Palestinian flags react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah August 7, 2015.

JERUSALEM - Israel has advanced plans for more than 2,300 settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, the latest in a surge of such approvals since US President Donald Trump took office, an NGO said Tuesday.

A defence ministry planning committee issued the approvals while meeting over the past couple of days, the Peace Now NGO said in a statement. The 2,304 housing units are at various stages in the approval process.

"The approval of settlement plans is part of a disastrous government policy designed to prevent the possibility of peace and a two-state solution, and to annex part or all of the West Bank," said Peace Now, which closely monitors Israeli settlement building.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged before April elections to annex settlements in the West Bank, a move sought by the country's far-right.

Annexing settlements on a large-scale in the West Bank could prove to be a death knell for the two-state solution, long the focus of international efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Last week, Israel's security cabinet gave rare approval to 700 Palestinian homes in the part of the West Bank under the country's full control while also approving 6,000 homes for settlers.

Details of those plans were not publicly released, and some of the 6,000 settler homes may be included in this week's committee approvals, said Peace Now's Hagit Ofran.

The plan for Palestinians, though relatively small and far outweighed by the new settlement homes, could allow Netanyahu to argue he is making efforts in favour of the White House's long-awaited peace plan.

Related Stories

FILE - A Palestinian woman carries her children after the destruction of her home in Aqraba village, near the settlement of Itamar, Nablus, West Bank.
Middle East
Israel Approves Palestinian Construction in West Bank
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek these areas as parts of a future state. Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law and an impediment to a two-state solution to the conflict
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 31, 2019
This July 9, 2019, photo shows the general view of a settlement outpost Neve Achi, named by Peace Now as one of the dozens of outposts founded in the West Bank since President Donald Trump entered office.
Middle East
Israeli Group Says West Bank Outposts Boom Under Trump
An Israeli watchdog group says Jewish settlers have established dozens of unauthorized settlement outposts in the West Bank, most of them founded since President Donald Trump entered office
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 22, 2019
A Palestinian boy cleans a sofa from the rubble of the partial damage on his family house after an Israeli airstrike, on a next door multi-story building in Gaza City, May. 6, 2019.
Middle East
Qatar to Send Money for West Bank, Gaza after Israel truce
Qatar on Tuesday said it is sending $480 million to Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip after a cease-fire deal ended the deadliest fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants since a 2014 war. Qatar's Foreign Ministry said $300 million would support health and education programs of the Palestinian Authority, while $180 million would go toward “urgent humanitarian relief” in U.N. programs and toward electricity. The Hamas-ruled Gaza…
Default Author Profile
Written By
AFP