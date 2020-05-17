Middle East

Israel Finally Set to Swear in Government After 3 Elections

By Associated Press
May 17, 2020 03:44 AM
Israeli flags lie on the ground alongside signs showing the faces of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and ex-rival…
Israeli flags lie on the ground with signs showing the faces of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and ex-rival Benny Gantz (L) with a caption in Hebrew reading 'Israeli ashamed' during a May 14, 2020, demonstration against the new government.

JERUSALEM - After three deadlocked and divisive elections, a year and a half of political paralysis and another three-day delay because of political infighting in his Likud party over coveted Cabinet posts, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was finally set to swear in his new government on Sunday.

Over the weekend, both Netanyahu and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz announced their appointments for the new government -- the most bloated in Israeli history with an expected 36 ministers and 16 deputies.

Netanyahu and Gantz, a former military chief, announced last month they would be putting their differences aside to join forces to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis and its severe economic fallout.

Their controversial power-sharing deal calls for Netanyahu to serve as prime minister for the government's first 18 months before being replaced by Gantz for the next 18 months. Their blocs will also have a similar number of ministers and virtual veto power over the other's major decisions.

Critics have already accused the government of being out of touch by creating so many Cabinet posts at a time when unemployment has soared to 25 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. But because Netanyahu's bloc includes several smaller parties, he still only has a limited number of Cabinet ministries to hand out to the Likud rank and file, and he faced a mini-insurgency from angry senior members ahead of the planned swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. Unable to meet a deadline, Netanyahu asked for a delay to solve his internal party crisis.

The deal has already led to the dissolution of Gantz's Blue and White party after he reneged on his central campaign promise not to serve under Netanyahu, who has been indicted on corruption charges and faces an upcoming criminal trial. Their much-scrutinized coalition deal could only come about after the country's Supreme Court ruled it had no legal grounds to block it.

Breaking the stalemate

Despite the criticism, Gantz argued that teaming with Netanyahu offered the country its only way out of the prolonged stalemate and prevented Israel from being dragged once again to another costly election that would have been its fourth in just over a year.

Gantz will start out as defense minister, with party colleague and fellow retired military chief Gabi Ashkenazi serving as foreign minister. Netanyahu's top deputy in Likud, outgoing Foreign Minister Israel Katz, will become finance minister. Yariv Levin, perhaps Netanyahu's closest ally, will become the new parliament speaker. The coalition will also include a pair of ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and some other individual defectors to add up to 73 out of parliament's 120 members.

The main point of contention for critics has been the newly created position of “alternate prime minister,” a post that could allow Netanyahu to remain in office even after the swap and throughout his corruption trial and a potential appeals process. There are also deep suspicions about whether Netanyahu will keep his part of the bargain and ultimately cede the premiership to Gantz.

Still, the new position is supposed to enjoy all the trappings of the prime minister, including an official residence and, key for Netanyahu, an exemption from a law that requires public officials who are not prime minister to resign if charged with a crime.

Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals involving allegedly trading favors with wealthy media moguls. He denies any wrongdoing and blames the charges on a media-orchestrated plot to oust him. Since his indictment last fall, he has repeatedly lashed out at the country's legal system as well, with his political allies taking special aim at the high court and accusing it of overreach and political interference. His legal woes and fitness to serve were central issues in the recent election campaigns. 

Related Stories

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, May 6, 2020.
Middle East
Pompeo Warns ICC Against Asserting Authority Over Israel
Warning by US top diplomat comes after the International Criminal Court's prosecutor decided to consider Palestine a state with the ability to submit complaints
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 11:24
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem, May 13, 2020. (Credit: State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha)
Middle East
Pompeo Urges Israel to Go Slow on West Bank Annexation
During Israel visit, US secretary of state reportedly calls on Prime Minister Netanyahu to 'consider all factors'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 17:09
Israeli soldier killed by rock thrown during West Bank raid
Middle East
Military: Palestinian Rock-thrower Kills Israeli Soldier in West Bank
The Israeli military said a 21-year-old conscript died after being struck in the head by a rock thrown from a rooftop in Yabad village
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 00:14
Coronavirus Highlights Arab Israeli’s Growing Role in Israeli Society
00:03:41
COVID-19 Pandemic
For Arab Israeli Medical Staff, Corona Crisis is Opportunity to Bridge Racism Gap
After seven weeks of lockdown, Israel’s coronavirus numbers, like those of many other countries, are looking better. On Monday, the country of nine million people had slightly more than 250 deaths and the number of new infections is dropping quickly. Unlike Israel’s other wars, where its army was at the forefront, this time it is the medical system that is leading the way and Arab Israelis are part of it. Linda Gradstein reports/
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 19:47
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage