Israel, Hamas Agree to Cease-fire

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a “mutual and simultaneous” cease-fire, according to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian state TV.

Hamas officials told Reuters the cease-fire was to begin at 2 a.m. local time Friday in Gaza.

The cease-fire was announced after a meeting late Thursday of the prime minister’s Security Cabinet in Jerusalem.

Speaking with reporters Thursday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was going to be speaking with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi soon.

“I’m prepared at any time to go to Israel, to the Middle East, if that would serve the purpose of moving beyond violence and helping to work on improving the lives for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” he said. “Right now, we’re focused on, hopefully, seeing that these reports are real.”

Adi Vaizel looks at damage to his house after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip this week, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 20, 2021. News reports said Israel's security cabinet and Hamas on Thursday had approved a tentative cease-fire.

Hamas began firing rockets into Israel on May 10 for what it said were Israeli rights abuses against Palestinians in Jerusalem. Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel's 21% Arab minority staged a general strike on Tuesday in protest of the fighting and an Israeli policy that denies Palestinians rights given to Jews, according to an Associated Press report. Israel rejects the characterization, saying all its citizens have equal rights, and blames the conflict on Hamas, the report said.

The death toll after 11 days of fighting stood at 230 in Gaza, including 65 children, according to local health officials there, and 12 in Israel, according to its authorities. The U.N. said more than 72,000 Palestinians had been displaced in Gaza.

Media reports on Thursday indicated that Egyptian efforts to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip might be nearing success, but no official announcement had been made.

FILE - Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, is pictured in Jerusalem on Dec. 11, 2018.

At the U.N., Israel's ambassador said his government wanted a cease-fire, "but only after significantly degrading Hamas' terror machine."

"This is not a war between Israel and the people of Gaza," Ambassador Gilad Erdan said. "This is not a war between Israel and the Palestinians. This is a war only between Israel and Hamas. We will never apologize for defending our citizens, even if some countries here might be happy to see a greater number of dead Jews."

The cease-fire was welcome news.

“That is good,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told reporters at the United Nations where he participated in a meeting on the situation. “The carnage, the aggression, the attack will stop. It is good that the Palestinian people, the more than 2 million of them [in Gaza], will be able to go to sleep tonight knowing that they will have a brighter tomorrow. But that’s not enough, that’s not enough at all.”

He cautioned that the issues that triggered this latest round of violence – the situation for Muslims at their holy sites in Jerusalem and the evictions of Palestinian families in parts of the city – must be addressed.

The United States also had been working to broker a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinians on Thursday at the United Nations.

FILE - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks to reporters during a news conference at U.N. headquarters, March 1, 2021.

"Over the past two weeks, the United States has approached this crisis in Israel and Gaza with a singular focus: bringing an end to the conflict as quickly as possible," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. General Assembly. "We have not been silent."

The Biden administration had blocked efforts at the U.N. Security Council to issue a condemnation of the fighting and call for a truce, drawing criticism from some countries. All 15 council members must agree on such statements.

Thomas-Greenfield, who is a member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet, said no other country had been working as urgently as the U.S. to stop the fighting. She said American diplomats had held more than 60 meetings at the highest levels, including at least five by Biden.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had reiterated his call for an immediate cease-fire, saying it was urgent that hostilities be de-escalated to prevent an "uncontainable cross-border security and humanitarian crisis."

As the diplomats talked, there was more cross-border firing early Thursday. Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza City and the towns of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas traveled to the region Thursday to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials. He called the visit "a sign of solidarity with the people on both sides who fear for their lives day and night, as Israel must defend itself against Hamas' rocket terror."

"It is about how the international community can contribute to an end to violence and a resilient cease-fire," Maas tweeted. "And we need to talk about how to pave the way back to peace negotiations."

VOA's Margaret Besheer contributed to this report.