Middle East

 Israel Heading Toward Another Election

By VOA News
December 11, 2019 07:23 AM
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, reacts during a committee meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in…
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, reacts during a committee meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Dec. 11, 2019.

Israel is on its way to a third general election in the span of a year as the leaders of the two biggest parties in parliament remain unable to bring together a governing majority.

Members of parliament gave preliminary approval to a dissolution measure Wednesday, and are expected to finalize the process through several other rounds of voting throughout the day. That would set a new election for March 2.

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Cabinet Secretary Tzahi Braverman attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Dec. 1, 2019.

Voters cast ballots in April and September, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and former military chief Benny Gantz's Blue and White party ended up nearly deadlocked with neither having enough seats for a majority.

After both elections, both party leaders were given a chance to try to form a coalition, but failed.

Recent opinion polls suggest the situation will be similar for the March election with support for the two parties remaining about the same.

Netanyahu and Gantz have blamed each other for the inability to find a solution. One possibility under discussion was an agreement between the parties to get together for a coalition with the position of prime minister changing sides on a rotating basis.

For now, Netanyahu, who is facing bribery and fraud charges that he denies, will remain in the role as a caretaker prime minister.
 

Related Stories

Palestinian boys pull shards of glass from a broken window at their home near the site of Israeli overnight attacks in Gaza City, Dec. 8, 2019.
Middle East
Israeli Aircraft Strike Hamas Sites in Gaza after 3 Rockets
The military says in a statement the airstrikes targeted military camps and a naval base for Hamas, the Islamic militant group controlling Gaza
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/08/2019 - 07:44
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden waits to speak to local residents during a bus tour stop.
US Politics
Biden Calls Sanders' Pitch to Leverage Israel Aid 'Bizarre'
Remarks highlight a nuanced but significant distinction between the Democratic presidential contenders. Biden and Sanders support a 'two-state solution' for Israel and the Palestinians
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/08/2019 - 05:36
U.S. President Donald Trump bids farewell to the audience after delivering remarks at the Israeli American Council summit
US Politics
In Florida, Trump Says He's Israel's Best Pal in White House
President energized audience that numbered in hundreds at Israeli American Council National Summit in Florida by recounting his record on issues of importance to Jews
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/08/2019 - 02:34
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage